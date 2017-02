Audu Maikori, head of Chocolate city has been released from custody according to Oby Ezekwesili.

The BBOG advocate took to her twitter to state that she had spoken on Maikori’s behalf and she was finally able to succeed in getting him released.

Recall that Maikori was arrested for comments he made on Twitter that were deemed as potentially inciteful and possibly dangerous.

You can check out Oby Ezekwesili’s tweets below.

