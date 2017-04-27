Why I Chose Annie Over Others - 2face Idibia - The Herald Nigeria

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia popularly known as 2face or Tu Baba has opened up on why he chose Annie Idibia again when it was time for him to settle down.

The singer during an interview with Soundcity 98.5 Radio revealed the reason behind his move to get back his early love and love of his life, Annie Idibia.

The singer when asked why he chose Annie of all his baby mamas said: “Every reason. I was just deceiving myself that .. you know as man dey do sometimes.

“He go see wetin actually dey down but he go feel say make I see whether.. You know all that kind nonsense behaviour. But at one point in time, I was like look I’m not going to let this girl go. I just started realizing that this is who I want to be with.

“This is actually who I want to spend the rest of my life with. This is the person that actually does it for me. So there is no need to deceive myself anymore. I come beg, them come gree.”

Speaking further on the love between himself and Annie and how it has reflected on him, the ace Nigerian singer said: “It (love) made me a more mature and better person. It made me understand that you know that there is so many things you have to work out together with people that you care about, It’s not all bed of roses all the time, it’s not all smooth.

“There are sometimes that you disagree to agree and all that kind of stuff, But you just have to mature enough to work through these things. These things will come, challenges will come. You just have to put heads together and work through them.”

