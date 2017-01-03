 Chris Brown Threatened Me For Liking Karrueche's Photo - Soulja Boy Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Chris Brown Threatened Me For Liking Karrueche’s Photo – Soulja Boy Reveals

chris-brown-gma

If American rapper, Soulja Boy’s claim is anything to go by, then American singer, Chris Brown may still be in love with his ex, Karrueche Tran.

Soulja Boy took to his social media page to call the singer out for allegedly threatening him because he liked one of Chris Brown’s ex’s photo on social media.

Chris Brown who has been on several occasions caught liking and commenting on Karrueche’s photos was according to Soulja Boy willing to fight him over his ex.

Soulja Boy took to his Twitter account to write:

1-ka

1-1soul

1-2chris

1-3soulf

1-4karr

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

