Christ Embassy Choir Restore Man's Sanity through Praise and Worship - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The choir of Believer’s Loveworld Ministries otherwise known as Christ Embassy reportedly restored the sanity of a mad man through song and praise worship.

They shared the amazing feat on their Facebook page. You can read their post below.

“A mini crusade occurred in the city of Lokoja yesterday, Thursday 14th July 2016, as the Christ Embassy Abuja Choir enroute to Lagos for ICLC 2016, stopped over in Lokoja. As activist Music Ministers, the Choir burst into singing and glorious renditions of praise to God Almighty.

While singing, a mad man around moved by the melody of the anointed voices, began dancing and the Abuja Choir quickly recognized this as an opportunity to demonstrate the power of God. They surrounded him and cast out the evil spirits. Hallelujah! Sanity was restored to him, his clothes were changed and he was given a hair cut.

As the crowds gathered to witness this glorious miracle, a man who walked in deaf had his ear popped open and several who witnessed these great miracles surrendered their lives to Christ.”

See pictures of the amazing spectacle below.

