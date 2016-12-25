Christmas: Kafanchan residents prepare amidst curfew

In spite of the 24-hour curfew imposed in Jema’a, Zangon Kataf and Laura local government areas, residents of Kafanchan were busy preparing for the festivity.

The Kaduna State government had on Monday imposed 24-hour curfew following threats to law and order by some residents in the areas.

Checks conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday revealed that residents defied the restriction and were busy making last minute purchases at makeshift markets in their neighborhoods..

At one of the hidden markets visited in Angwaun Galadima area, residents, especially women, were seen busy buying food items while others were buying clothes for their children.

Mrs Sarah Musa, a resident of the area said although security of lives and property was paramount, the people defied the restriction order to shop for the festivite season.

“At least, the government should have been considerate enough to have relaxed the curfew to allow people to buy food items,” she said.

Mr Mathew Bege, a civil servant said he rushed to the market to buy beef and tomatoes to prepare for the festivity.

“Even if we will stay at home, at least, we should have something to eat,” he said.

Miss Helen David, who resides in Garaje area, said she rushed to the market to purchase hair attachment for her siblings.

Meanwhile, operators of relaxation spots made brisk sales to customers who hid in closed premises to consume liquor.

NAN reports that consumers of liquor visited hidden spots from the backdoor to catch up with the mood of the celebration.

One of the liquor dealers, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said he was forced to open due to pressure from his customers.

“I opened the door strictly for those I recognised otherwise, we are not opened to the public,” he said.

Mr Danladi Gambo, a resident of Ungwan Musa area said the curfew did not restrict palm wine tappers from the neighbouring villages to sell their commodity.

“It is difficult to restrain activities that are tied to culture and tradition,” he said. (NAN)

