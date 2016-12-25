Christmas: Let`s renew our hope in God – Gov. Fayose

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on Sunday called on Christians in the state to renew their hope in God as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The governor made the call in his Christmas message to the people which was made available in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the birth of Christ ‎gave man the hope of having reliance in God restored.

Fayose, therefore, urged Christians to be thankful and appreciate God’s goodness for giving them another opportunity to celebrate Christmas.

He added that “the only one and true hope is in God; this festive period symbolises God’s unfailing love and grace toward mankind and we must renew our hope in Him.

“While we mark the Christmas period soberly and with deep reflection on the state of our country, we must bear in mind that with God, hope is not lost.”

The governor also urged the people of the state to be security conscious. (NAN) ARIS/MOL/HA

