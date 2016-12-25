Christmas: Ogun CAN urges Christians to emulate Christ’s virtues

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),Ogun chapter, Rev.Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, on Sunday charged Christians to always exhibit the good examples of Jesus Christ in whatever they did.

Akin-Akinsanya gave the charge during an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria( NAN) in Abeokuta.

He noted that the circumstances and place of birth of Jesus showed his simplicity and humility, saying that Christians should emulate such virtues.

The cleric also described the birth of Jesus Christ as a gift to the world for which all Christians should appreciate God.

He said christ was the salvation that God gave to his people after man disobeyed him, adding that Christians should use the opportunity to reconcile with one another.

He also admonished Christians to be mindful of the way they celebrated Christmas so that they would inherit the kingdom of God.

“Christmas is not a time for eating, drinking and other luxuries and vices such as fornication adultery, robbery as some people engage in such acts during the period.

“It is a time to show love, passion and sacrifice to one another, a time of joy, happiness, freedom from condemnation and reconciliation with fellow human beings and God.

“As we celebrate the Christmas, we should remember the verse that says ‘God so much loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that those who believe in him will not perish but have everlasting life,” Akin-Akinsanya said.

He urged all Christians to embrace Jesus and ensure peace and harmony as preached by him.

The cleric also urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts

at making life more meaningful and hitch-free to the citizens,saying that many Nigerians were groaning in poverty due the economic recession.

He, therefore, urged Christians to continue to pray for the country to recover from the recession.

(NAN)

