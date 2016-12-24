Christmas: Poultry farmers in FCT lament over low patronage

Some poultry farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried low patronage of chicken, which they attributed to the current economic recession in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some poultry farms along Kuje-Gwagwalada Road area, reports that prices of chicken had increased as most farmers complained of low patronage.

Mr Usman Bala, a poultry farmer at Premium farms in Kuje, said that the increase in the prices of chicken this year was due to high cost of feeds and ban on importation of the commodity.

“The price of a chicken ranges from N3,000 to N4,000 and it’s unfortunate we have been having low patronage compared to what we had previous year.

“Last year’s Christmas, a chicken was sold for between N1, 800 and N2,000 depending on its size.

“Even if we reduce the price down to N2, 500, we will be at a loss and patronage will not increase because of the economic challenge facing the country,’’ Bala said.

Mr Kabiru Sani, a poultry farmer at OMO farms, said that there were surplus chicken in the market because majority of people reared chicken this year.

According to him, despite the availability of chicken in the market, the prices were still high due to the high cost of feeds during rearing.

He attributed the high cost of chicken to lack of enough money in circulation and high cost of transportation during the yuletide period.

Sani said that, “people preferred to buy frozen chicken because of its quantity and price; this is really affecting our business.

“It is not our fault that the chicken is expensive but prices of chicken feeds are now very expensive, a chicken was going for between N3,000 and N4,000 depending on the size.

“We sell a carton of Turkey for N10, 000, before now it was N8, 500 and the patronage has been so low,

“We beg the government at the top to do something to ease the pain of Nigerians because it will definitely reduce crimes in our society,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment