Christmas: Remember the IDPs, less privileged as you celebrate – Gov.Shettima

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Sunday urged Christians to pray for the 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)who have lost their homes and loved ones.

In his Christmas message to the people of the state, the governor also urged Christians to extend their hands of fellowship to the less privileged.

“While citizens who are not directly affected by the insurgency are planning to enjoy the long Christmas holiday, they should make out time to think about the severe trauma faced by over 1.5 million sons and daughters of Borno State.

“They have been forced out of their communities to either become Internally Displaced Persons in camps, or live in strange places that include taking refuge outside Nigeria.

“I, on behalf of Borno State Government, felicitate with my Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State at Christmas and pray for a peaceful and joyful celebration,” he said.

According to him, the state government has been working in phases to restore infrastructures destroyed by insurgents for normalcy to return to communities affected by violence.

He therefore called on the people to support the government in overcoming the security challenges. (NAN)

