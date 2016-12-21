Christmas: Yobe Govt. supports Christian communities with clothes, food

The Yobe Committee on Resettlement and Rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), has donated clothes and food items to Christian communities in Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu and Potiskum local government areas.

The state Deputy Governor, Abubakar Aliyu, who is also the Chairman of the committee, presented the materials to the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Damaturu on Wednesday

He said that the leadership of CAN would distribute the materials to communities in the four council areas.

Abubakar said the donation was to assist displaced Christians to resettle in their communities to celebrate the Christmas festivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14, 402 pieces of children wears, 9, 960 pieces of women wears, and sweaters for adults to keep them warm during the harmattan season were provided to the communities.

Similarly, the communities were supported with100 bags of rice, 100 bags of Semovita, 300 cartons of spaghetti and Noodles each, sugar, salt and food seasoning.

Abubakar was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Aji Bularafa.

According to him, the government will continue to support the process of resettlement and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons in their communities.”

Abubakar said the four local government councils were selected because, they were affected by the insurgency and charged the CAN leadership to ensure fair distribution of the materials.

“As men of God, I expect you to have the fear of God and be fair in the distribution of the materials for our brothers and sisters who were victims of insurgency to celebrate Christmas,” Abubakar said.

Rev. Garba Idi, Yobe CAN Chairman, commended the state government for identifying with the Christian communities, especially during the Christmas season.

He assured that the materials would be distributed fairly to the expected beneficiaries in the four local government areas.

“We will ensure fair and equitable distribution to the targeted beneficiaries for them to also celebrate the Christmas with joy and happiness, ” he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment