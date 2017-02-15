Church Programs Won't Stop Youth From Having Sex On Valentine's Day - Counselor - The Herald Nigeria

Ghanaian Relationship expert and marriage counselor, George Lutterodt has encouraged churches to support the youth in celebrating Valentine’s Day instead of organising one program or the other to halt their plans.

The controversial personality further encouraged pastors to distribute condoms to youth in their churches to help them celebrate the day as they want.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the counselor, who believes all church programs organised on Valentine’s Day can not prevent willing youth from having sex on the day, said the church should instead advise its members against sex.

He noted that condoms should also be distributed for the sake of those who couldn’t abstain from it.

“Valentine is meant for some category of people and not everybody. Some churches have got it wrong.

“They think organising a program on Val’s Day can keep these popcorn boys from doing whatever they want to so. It’s a shame. Because the boys will do whatever they are supposed to do after 10 o’clock. The best is to share condoms for them.”

