 City Bans Valentine's Day Because It's Not Islamic - The Herald Nigeria

City Bans Valentine’s Day Because It’s Not Islamic

The Indonesian city of Banda Aceh, located in the island of Sumatra, has banned the celebration of Valentine’s Day because it does not conform to Islamic law.

This was announced by the city’s mayor, Illiza Saaduddin Djamal, who declared that it was a forbidden act under Sharia law.

According to Djamal, the directive is meant to “protect the public and younger generation from unlawful acts”.

On that day, February 14 as celebrated all over the world, police in Banda Aceh will be patrolling the streets to warn people against exchanging flowers, chocolates and other gifts.

The city is the only one in the Muslim-majority Indonesia to adopt strict compliance to Sharia law.

In the city, adultery, homosexuality and public displays of affection by an unmarried couple are criminal.

Leave a comment

John

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar