CJN: Afenifere gives Buhari ultimatum to forward Onnoghen’s name - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has given President Muhammad Buhari nine days to forward the name of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Nkanu Onnoghen to the National Assembly for confirmation.

The group also condemned the killings in some parts of the country especially in Southern Kaduna warning that uncertainty looms if steps are not taken to stop the killings.

It said it was worried over the failure of the President to confirm Justice Onnoghen as new CJN describing it as an assault on the nation’s constitution.

Afenifere said this yesterday after its monthly meeting held at the country home of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, who read the communique, said: “Afenifere was worried that almost few days to the expiration of the three months tenure in acting capacity allowed by our constitution, the President has refused to forward the recommendations of NJC to the National Assembly for confirmation.

“We see this as an assault on the constitution if the three months expire and he is not confirmed as CJN of Nigeria. It will be an assault on our constitution and an attempt to crudely end a career of a worthy Nigerian.

“Therefore we call on Mr President to within the few days left to the expiration of the acting tenure of Justice Onnoghen send his name to the Senate for confirmation as Nigeria CJN as he is the man in line because that is what the constitution says.”

The group also called on the Federal Government to constitute a committee to see to the restructuring of the country.

Leaders of the group, also, expressed worry over what they described as “mass killing in Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt communities, Igboland, in Oke-Ogun in Oyo State and different parts of the country where there were clashes between herdsmen and farmers.”

While it reiterated its call for the implementation of the report of its 2014 National Conference, Afenifere said the recommendations in the report have tackled the problems threatening the existence of the country.

It said: “The meeting resolved to set up a high power committee to rouse the Yoruba nation and to network with our friends and like minds across Nigeria to work on the urgency of now to insist that this country must be restructured before we go for another election in this country because we cannot afford to continue to slide dangerously on the part of anarchy.

“The main focus is to get all hands on deck for the mobilization towards the implementation of the recommendation of the 2014 National Conference which was submitted to the Federal Executive Council, that is the minimum we demand.

