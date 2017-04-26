If you are clean, I won't harass you - Buhari tells Jonathan - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday has reiterated his willingness to fight corruption to a standstill by declaring that anybody who did not have a skeleton in his or her cupboard had nothing to fear about the ongoing anti-graft war.

he further stated that he was not harassing the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan or any other persons in his administration’s ongoing fight against corruption as claimed by the former President.

Buhari said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, while reacting to an allegation credited to Jonathan in a book “Against The Run of Play”, written by the Chairman of ThisDayEditorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, that his family was being harassed by the present government.

The former President was also quoted to have disagreed with the style being used by the present administration in fighting corruption.

But Buhari said given the scale of revelations and recoveries so far by the anti-corruption agencies, it was obvious that corruption had “an uninhibited course during our recent past.”

While saying he was resolute in the fight, the President said time would give the verdict on whose style of fighting corruption ultimately yielded the most dividends.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment