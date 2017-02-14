Cleric advises FG to create jobs, boost agriculture with recovered funds

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Zeph Uzor, on Monday advised the Federal Government to use the recovered looted funds to boost agriculture and create jobs for youths.

Uzor, the Parish Priest, St. Mary’s Parish, Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nimo.

He advised that the money should be deployed into creating jobs for youths, especially in the agriculture sector.

He further said that the Federal Government to pay more attention to the training of youths in skill acquisition as a way to tackle unemployment and crimes in the society.

“This will take many of the youths away from the streets, especially graduates, who might have taken to criminality.”

He further said that the government’s war against corruption should not be selective, as perceived by some Nigerians.

“If we really want to clean Nigeria of corruption, then government must be ready to sacrifice a lot, including people, irrespective of where they come from.

“There should be no sacred cow, untouchables or important personalities in this fight against corruption.”

On his message for the celebration of St. Valentine Day, the Catholic priest stressed the need for Nigerians to emulate the type of love shown by Jesus Christ to the poor and the afflicted.

“St. Valentine Day is a day to show agape love to everybody.

“It should reflect the type of love Jesus showed to those with leprosy, the blind and to the woman with the issue of blood.

“The love should not be on tribal basis; let’s accommodate one another; I mean the type of love that will augur well for the country,” Uzor said. (NAN)

