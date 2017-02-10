Cleric attributes Anambra Govt withdrawal from pilgrimage sponsorship to economic recession

Rev Livinus Udemba, Director Anambra Pilgrimage Board, has attributed the state government withdrawal from pilgrimage sponsorship to Nigeria’s current economic recession.

Udemba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday that Gov. Willie Obiano should be commended for giving the masses sense of belonging.

“Gov Willie Obiano did what no other governor has ever done by sponsoring over 800 people for holy pilgrimage in one year which has not been equaled till date.

“If he is playing to the gallery, he would have taken 200 per year which would have got to 800 by the end of his first tenure.

”But he did it based on his believe in doing the best he can to put smiles on faces of his people.

“The present recession cannot be unconnected to the withdrawal of the state government in sponsoring individuals this time around.”

Udemba admonished individuals with genuine spiritual intentions to endeavour to embark on holy pilgrimage to build their faith rather than those who see pilgrimage as jamboree.

“My advice is that those who know the importance of embarking on pilgrimage to go ahead and do so as God will reward them.

“And others who see it as a jamboree to discontinue with such practice for it will not do them any good,” he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment