Cleric recommends marriage for youths to avoid fornication

The Chief Imam of Area 10 Abuja Mosque, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, has advised youths he said had no self control to marry in order to avoid fornication.

Al-Yolawi made the call in Abuja while delivering his Jumma’at sermon entitled, “ The Significance of Marriage in Islam.’’

The cleric said that marriage was a legal contract between two people, adding that both the man and woman should consent to the union before going into the contract.

He said marriage was the best way to keep a Godly person from falling into a deadly sin such as fornication.

“ Marriage is like an unbreakable fortress that protects the Muslims from fornication.

According to him, Allah creates a man and woman to be companions, protect each other, procreate and live in peace according to His commandments and the directions of his messenger.

“ The Holy Qur’an says: ‘’And among His signs is that He created for you mates from among yourselves. That you may dwell in tranquillity with them, and He has put love and mercy between your hearts.

“ Undoubtedly in these are signs for those who reflect,’’ Qur’an chapter 30, verse 21.

The cleric said though marriage was a recommendation; however, in certain individuals, it was obligatory, adding that marriage should not be put off or delayed, especially if the means to do it was available.

“ The general opinion is that, if a person, male or female, fears that if he or she does not marry he or she will commit fornication, then marriage becomes compulsory for him or her.

“Marriage gives happiness and delight to the soul; since sitting with looking at and playing with one’s spouse allows the heart to relax and strengthens it for worship.

“Without this, the soul may get bored with this life, “ Al-Yolawi said.

Speaking on the appropriate woman a Muslim should marry, the chief imam said that a man could marry a woman for four reasons namely; wealth, family status, beauty and religion.

He, however, said that the best option was to marry the religious woman “ otherwise, you will be a loser.”

“ Beauty, wealth, and family status may diminish with time, but faith and belief in one’s religion will be most beneficial not only in the life of this world, but also in the hereafter,’’ the cleric admonished. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment