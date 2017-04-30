Cleric says lack of understanding main cause of divorce

Pastor Rotimi Paul of Testimony of Christ Church, Olunlade, Ilorin says lack of understanding among couples is the major cause of divorce in Nigeria.

Paul disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

“Understanding is a basic ingredient for a successful marriage, but unfortunately, this is lacking among couples,” he said.

According to him, young couples rushed into marriage without understanding one another, which eventually leads to break-up of the marriage.

The pastor advised intending couples to take time to study each other, understand each other’s likes and dislikes for marriage to succeed.

This, he said was imperative so that both husband and wife would not be disappointed at the end of the day.

He blamed most parents for forcing their children into marriage and imposing spouses on them, adding that this also accounted for the high rate of divorce among young couples.

“Parents should learn not to force any partnership idea on their children because it would lead to a bad relationship,” said the pastor.

He urged the government and religious leaders to organise marriage seminars regularly for the youth in order to orientate and prepare their minds for marriage. (NAN)

LEX/ESAN/EEE

=============

