Cleric says obedience to God makes Christmas meaningful

The Primate of the African Church, Nigeria, Most Rev. Josiah Udofia, on Sunday said that obedience to God would make Christmas to be meaningful.

Udofia told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that obedience would secure salvation which Jesus Christ brought to mankind while sin hindered spiritual and physical progress.

“Christmas is a unique day in the Christendom; we are celebrating Jesus Christ who we believe is the good news to humanity.

“In so doing, we should obey God; so many things hinder progress, especially sin in all its forms; sin prevents a person or nation from progressing in accordance with the plan of God,’’ he said.

The cleric urged Christians to live exemplary lives of love and humility like Jesus Christ.

“We must radiate Christ because he is love, peace, joy, simplicity and many more.

“I appeal to Christians to show love to one another irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

“Every believer should be at peace with his neighbour; we should learn to give; no matter how little, try to share with others.

“Every Nigerian should let his or her life to be meaningful; in so doing, Christmas will make an impact on us,’’ he said.

The clergyman appealed to those in positions of authority to eschew selfishness, corruption, tribalism and favouritism.

“They should serve and fulfill the purpose for which they have been elected.

“Our leaders should not allow sentiments to come into play because, one day, they will be called to give account of their stewardship.

“God has put them there to be a blessing to Nigeria,’’ the primate said.

He also urged Nigerians to be law-abiding, responsible, honest and patriotic.

“I charge everyone to respect the laws of our land and do his job without any compromise. “We should always extend a hand of love and forgiveness. God is love.

“This, he has demonstrated by giving us Jesus Christ, who has come to save us from sin and darkness and give us life in fullness,’’ Udofia said. (NAN)

