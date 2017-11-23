CNPP congratulates Obiano, urges him to fulfill campaign promises

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged Gov. Willie Obiano to justify his massive victory at the poll by delivering on his campaign promises.

The CNPP Chairman in Anambra, Mrs Oby Okafor, made the call on Thursday following the Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Awka.

Okafor, the candidate of Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) in the election, described Obiano’s victory as victory for democracy in Nigeria.

She said that now the election had come and gone, development of the state must be paramount.

She added that Obiano was not only voted for the achievement of his present term but promises he made during the electioneering.

“The CNPP wishes to join other Anambra people, Nigerians and lovers of democracy in the world to congratulate our governor on his victory in the Nov. 18 election.

“Now that he has received his Certificate of Return, the mantle to determine the fortune of Anambra in the next four years lies wholly in his hands.

“The CNPP wants to remind him of his campaign promises of developing the state by building infrastructure, sustaining the prompt payment of workers and supporting our women.

“We want him to deliver on these promises, we are ready to help him to build Anambra because it belongs to all of us,’’ he said.

The CNPP chairman rated INEC high for the conduct of the election, adding that it was now a point of reference in Nigeria’s democratic experience.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

