Co-operative society partners Plateau Govt. to acquire 400 tractors for members

Plateau`s All Farmers Cooperative Society is partnering the state and local governments to acquire 400 tractors for its members, Mr Joshua Bulus, has said.

Bulus, the society’s chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Thursday that the initiative was to boost farming in the state and ensure food sufficiency.

He told NAN that the initiative was a joint venture among the state government, local governments and the cooperative society.

Under the arrangement, the state government would subsidise the cost of the tractors by 30 per cent, he said.

Bulus added that the local governments and the farmers would pay 10 per cent and 60 per cent of the cost respectively.

He said the tractors which would become the property of the farmers on completion of payment.

“The state and local governments will purchase the 400 tractors and each farmer is expected to pay 10 per cent of the total cost as down payment and then takes possession of the tractor.

“Because of the high exchange rate of the dollar to the naira, each tractor will cost N14 million and each farmer is expected to pay just 10 per cent, amounting to N1.4 million.

“When the tractor arrives and is given to the farmer, he will then pay the remaining 50 per cent amounting to N7 million within three years,” he said.

Bulus said that farmers who had the financial strength to pay at once were free to do so, saying that asking them to pay in installment was to make it easier for them.

The chairman explained that16 commodity associations with their members had registered with the cooperative society.

He stated this was an indication that the tractors would be used to produce different crops ranging from rice to potatoes in large quantities.

The chairman said that the cooperative society was to encourage farmers and advised intending farmers to rededicate themselves to increase food production.

“Agriculture is one sure area that can take Nigeria out of recession and make food available for all Nigerians at affordable rates.

“Plateau`s All Farmers Cooperative Society will continue to initiate programmes that will boost farming and by extension improve the standard of living of farmers.”

The chairman commended the Plateau Government for its support for the farmers, saying that it was the first time that farmers in the state would be enjoying such a gesture from the government. (NAN)

