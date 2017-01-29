Coach recommends inclusion of sports in institutions’ course outline

Osita Egwim, a former national coach of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), has suggested that tertiary institutions should include sports in their course outlines.

Egwim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that such an opportunity would encourage students who aspire to build their sporting careers to do so alongside their degree programmes.

“It is usually said that sports and academics can go together, but the environment should be set and be extended to our tertiary institutions to make it practicable.

“Most undergraduates who were doing one sport or the other before they got admissions into higher institutions, no longer get involved in it and it’s a big setback to our sports development.

“But I believe that when different sports are included in schools and departmental course outline, the interested ones will grab the opportunity to combine sports with academics,” he said.

He added that it was only those who had their choice-sport background and training that usually go the extra-mile to come for training, in order to be in form.

According to him, martial art sports are dynamic and require regular training in order for the athlete to be conversant with competition rules as introduced by international regulatory body.

Egwim, a taekwondo coach in the coaching department of the University of Ibadan (UI), added that such an opportunity would help to meaningfully engage the students during school sessions.

“Students in higher institutions who combine their academics with sports are always busy because they programme themselves and have little or no time for the unnecessary.

“They can participate in competitions within or outside the schools to boost their ranking and probably make little money, receive awards or gift items, just because they are in form,” he added.

The coach added that the coaching crew was ready to cooperate with the school authorities, as they would take cognisance of the academic calendar in the preparation of training schedule for interested students. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment