Comedian, Woli Arole Releases Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, who rose to fame through social media, especially via his Instagram skits is set to marry his fiancee, Toyin.

The comedian released stunning pre-wedding photos of himself and his heartrob, Toyin ahead of the wedding event.

Recall that the comedian, last week tied the knot with his woman at their traditional wedding with the Church wedding coming ahead.

Woli Arole took to his social media page on Instagram to write: “💚💚💓💓💓💕💕💞💕💞💕💞💕

Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses. Love you my baby!!!!!

Photo credit: @exclusiveicaretv #bellanaijaweddings #naijaweddings #yorubaweddings”

He added on another of his pre-wedding shoots: “💕💕💕💓💓💜💚💓💞💞💞

The love tale of two love birds.

Ololufe mi, Ife mi, Erin mi,……..

For this reason shall a man leave his father and mother……

50 percent loading………..

Let the countdown begin!!!!!!”

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment