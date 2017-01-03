commercial drivers record low patronage in Enugu

Commercial drivers in Enugu have recorded low patronage in their businesses during the New Year festivities.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited motor parks in the coal city on Monday, observed that few passengers were seen patronising the parks.

At the Garki Motor Park, some drivers were found resting and sleeping due to lack of activities at the park.

Some commercial drivers, who spoke with NAN, said that the yuletide break was the cause of the low turnout of the passengers.

A taxi driver, Mr Larry Ugwu, said that he was resting in his car and at the same time waiting for passengers to come around.

Ugwu said that many, who travelled for the yuletide, were yet to return, adding that most drivers find it difficult get their bus or cars filled up with passengers.

“As you can see, I am resting in my bus, praying and waiting for passengers to come so that I will have something to go home with or even buy food for my family,’’ he said.

At Peace Park, Mr Ifesinachi Ude, a driver, said that in previous years, people were still travelling by this time of the year either to attend one function or the other.

“It is a different case this year as very few people come to the park,’’ Ude said.

At the Old Park, Enugu, Mr Okwudili Ejeh, a transporter, attributed the low patronage to the recession as well as the increase in the prices of goods.

“It is unfortunate that people cannot afford to travel in spite of the fact that we did not increase transport fares,’’ Ejeh said.

However, on the passengers’ side, Miss Joy Imah, said that she was travelling due to family issues, adding that she would not have travelled if not for the issue at stake.

Mr Jimoh Balogun, an artisan, said that he was travelling to visit his family in Lagos.

“I am only travelling because I want to see my children and my wife, if not I do not think it’s necessary to travel,’’ Balogun, who is a tailor, said. (NAN)

