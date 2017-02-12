Commission calls for establishment of family courts in South East

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for the establishment of family courts in the five South Eastern states in the country.

The commission’s Zonal Director, Mrs Uche Nwokocha, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

Nwokocha said the commission was concerned about the pile-up of family issues and cases in states and Federal High Courts in the zone.

She said if family courts were established, the courts would deliberate on family issues which were often delayed in high courts.

She added that “family court adjudication is primarily meant to bring peace and reconciliation in African culture and setting.

“Such courts seek to bridge the gap of misunderstanding in families that should live as one in peace and harmony.”

According to her, the NHRC is focusing on family values and culture that will stem conflicts and rights violation from the smallest unit of the society, which is the family. (NAN)

