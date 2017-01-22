Commission to partner NDLEA to control drug menace in Kano - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission says it is partnering the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to control the menace of drugs among youths in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday following the visit paid by Mr Muhuyi Rimingado, the Executive Chairman of the commission, to Kano command of the NDLEA.

Rimingado solicited the support of the agency in the fight against corruption in the state, while urging the NDLEA to scale up the fight against drug abuse in the state.

He also lamented that corruption played a leading role in hampering the Federal Government’s effort to get the society rid of drug abuse.

The chairman assured the NDLEA Commandant, Mr Hamza Umar, that the commission would extend its digitisation network to provide point to point and multi point connection to Kano state command.

“The network connectivity will ease communication between the two agencies and it will provide video conference facilities that can be use for further investigation as well as information sharing.

“It can be through voice communication using Virtual Private Network (VPN) of the Commission and on-net fax system.

“It will enable NDLEA to reach out to all the 44 local government areas of the State and will strengthen synergy for the two organisations.

“It will strengthen the relationship with the Police Command as well as those who are also part of the programme,’’ he said.

Rimingado said that the two agencies have agreed to initiate a programme that would generate some local government staff with environmental health discipline to be trained and serve as marshals.

He noted that they would assist the government in the fight against illicit drug in the state.

Responding, Umar lauded the effort of Rimingado and appreciated the support made by the State Government in providing the agency with adequate working materials.

The commandant dismissed the rating that Kano was high in terms of drug abuse, noting that the state is better than other states suffering from this menace.

However, he noted that being the most populous state and based on the effort of NDLEA in making arrest and recovery, does not translate the way of life of Kano people.

Umar maintained that the state was known for intoxicants locally made or found within the city unlike other places where hard drugs of international dimension were found.

He, however, urged parents to re-double their effort in guarding their children against drug abuse. (NAN)

