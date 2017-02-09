Communication minister appeals to Nigerians to pray for Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Mr Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications has appealed to Nigerians to be calm and resolute in prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and his return back to the country.

The minister made the appeal in a statement by his media aide, Victor Oluwadamilare on Thursday in Abuja.

Shittu also urged Nigerians not to be too worried about the state of health of the president.

Shittu said that the president, like any other person was entitled to medical check-ups after strenuous official engagements; hence there should be no reason for anybody to make issues out of his health condition.

He explained that there was no vacuum in administration as a result of the president’s absence in the country.

He appealed to Nigerians to go about their daily activities without fear as the nation was calm and everything was going on well.

“At this critical stage when the government is trying to pull the nation out of economic woods, the least that is expected from Nigerians is distraction.

“All hands must be on deck while necessary support should be given to the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo while he holds forth for President Buhari.

“Every patriotic Nigerian should be concerned with the smooth running of government so that the present administration can bring about the change promised the nation.

“The prayer of everyone is needed for the government to successfully execute various agenda put in place to make life meaningful for the citizenry.

“And all of us in our respective assignments must ensure that this government succeeds.”

The minister also urged Nigerians to have firm belief in statements issued by the presidency on the status of the president’s health rather than believing in rumours always posted on the social media.

He said that such rumour mills could be dangerous to the peaceful co-existence of the country, adding that it was morally wrong even for anybody to wish a fellow human dead.

“Morally, it is wrong for people to be wishing the president dead in as much as all of us are mortals who can fall sick at any time,’’ he said.

Shittu said that he was optimistic that President Buhari would soon return to the country after having a full round of medical check-ups and attention as stipulated by his doctors in the UK. (NAN)

