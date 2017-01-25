Communications Minister charges journalists on periodic check-up

The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu advises journalists on the need to carry out periodic check-up to prevent terminal diseases.

In a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, Shittu said that journalists were prone to illnesses like high blood pressure and heart related problems, due to the nature of their job.

He commiserated with the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) and the family of late Mr Tunji Alawaye, on the death of the ace broadcaster.

According to him, the journalism profession has lost a brilliant journalist.

“Alhaji Tunji Alawaye died at a time when his services could be sought after by the numerous newly opened private radio stations in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State and other neighbouring states.

“Experienced old hands like the late Alawaye served as a veritable recruiting ground for newly opened FM stations and that has made the broadcast industry in Ibadan and its environ competitive.

“But it is unfortunate that the cold hands of death snatched him away at this period in time.

“There is nothing we can do but to submit to the will of Almighty Allah who created us all and has the power to take us at will.

“We beg Allah to grant his soul repose and grant him Al-janah fridus. We pray Allah to give his wives, children and other members of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alawaye, aged 74, died in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The deceased, who was survived by a wife and five children, was interred at his house in Eid Street, Oke Balogun, Epe. (NAN)

