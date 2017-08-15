Company Driver Employs Herbalist, Gang To Kidnap Expatriates, Makes N4million - The Herald Nigeria

A company driver has been arrested alongside other accomplices whom he employed to kidnap his bosses.

According to police report, the driver identified as Yinka Adebanjo, made the sum of N4million from the illegal deal.

After his arrest, the driver was reported to have confessed to the crime of orchestrating the kidnap of his boses at Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Adebanjo, popularly known as Esho, was until his arrest a driver at Mateco Industry West Africa Limited, where the victims and his bosses, Jamie Larcar and Mario Maglundo (Filipinos) worked.

Adebanjo was further revealed to have employed the service of an herbalist, Ishau Awokoya, and one Seun Ogunjobi, in the kidnap of the expariates.

The gang, numbering seven were reported to have pretended to be vigilantes guarding some area in Ikorodu communities against the dreaded Badoo cult group in perpetratinig the act.

They were reported to have laid ambush for the expatriates who were in a Jeep driven by Adebanjo.

Police sources said: “They took the victims to the herbalist’s house in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, on July 5, 2017, and kept them for 9 days. The victims were released after collecting the sum of N4m as ransom.”

After the release of the Filipinos, the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Lagos state police command nabbed the driver in Ikotun, Lagos where he was said to have led detectives to arrest his accomplices.

The suspects were paraded at the Lagos State Command with charms and other ritual paraphernalia recovered.

