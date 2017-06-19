Confed Cup: Germany Battle to 3-2 Win Over Australia - The Herald Nigeria

World champions, Germany began their quest at the FIFA Confederations Cup in good footing after they battled to a 3-2 win over Australia in Group B.

The Germans got their goals through Lars Stindl, Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka while the Australians had Tom Rogic and Tomi Juric to thank for their two goals.

With the win, the Europeans have now beaten the Aussies for the second time. They defeated them in the group stage of the 2005 edition held in Germany and will now take on Chile on Thursday in Kazan.

Yesterday, African kings, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, had lost 2-0 to Chile.

Cameroon now sits at the bottom of the group with a deficit of two goals while Chile chills at the top of the standing.

Australia will now square off against Cameroon in their next game.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is a dress rehearsal for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Russia.

