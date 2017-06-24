 Confed Cup: Ronaldo Scores 75th Goal as Portugal Maul New Zealand - The Herald Nigeria

Confed Cup: Ronaldo Scores 75th Goal as Portugal Maul New Zealand

Portugal smashed New Zealand 4-0, Saturday, to advance to the semi-final of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

 

The match, was played in, Saint Petersburg, saw Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 75th international goal.

 

He converted from the penalty spot on the 33rd minute, putting his team ahead before Bernardo Silva made it two.

 

On the 80th minute, Andre Silva made it three for the team as Nani, a former Manchester United man, sealed the game with a stoppage time goal.

 

Portugal now advanced to the semis as group winners, scaling ahead of Mexico on goal superiority.

 

Ronaldo had last season won the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Primera Liga with Zinedine Zindane’s Real Madrid and was recently accused of tax evasion in Spain.

 

 

 

Emma

3 Comments

