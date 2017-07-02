Confed Cup: Ronaldo's Portugal Beat Mexico in Third Place Game - The Herald Nigeria

Portugal defeated Mexico, 2-1 in the third place game of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow.

Adrien Silva netted an extra-time goal from the spot as the European champions came from a goal down after Luis Neto had scored an own goal.

Real Madrid star, Pepe, then bagged a stoppage-time equaliser to push the match into an extra 30 minutes at Spartak Stadium.

Silva then scored his maiden international goal after a handball inside the box on 104 minutes.

Both teams finished with 10 men as Nelson Semedo was sent-off for Portugal before Raul Jimenez saw red for Mexico.

Later in the day, World champions, Germany will tackle Copa America winners, Chile in the final in Saint Petersburg.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment