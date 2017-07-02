 Confed Cup: Ronaldo's Portugal Beat Mexico in Third Place Game - The Herald Nigeria

Confed Cup: Ronaldo’s Portugal Beat Mexico in Third Place Game

Portugal defeated Mexico, 2-1 in the third place game of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow.

 

Adrien Silva netted an extra-time goal from the spot as the European champions came from a goal down after  Luis Neto had scored an own goal.

 

Real Madrid star, Pepe, then bagged a stoppage-time equaliser to push the match into an extra 30 minutes at Spartak Stadium.

 

Silva then scored his maiden international goal after a handball inside the box on 104 minutes.

 

Both teams finished with 10 men as Nelson Semedo was sent-off for Portugal before Raul Jimenez saw red for Mexico.

 

 

Later in the day, World champions, Germany will tackle Copa America winners, Chile in the final in Saint Petersburg.

Leave a comment

Emma

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar