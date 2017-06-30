These are my confessions - Jay-Z addresses infidelity to Beyonce - The Herald Nigeria

Jay-Z seems to have come out clean with the release of his new album as its been revelation after revelation for its listeners as the lyrics of one of his songs may have hinted at his philandering ways, New York Post reports.

Dropping his long awaited album, 4:44 on Friday, through the media platform Tidal, the album which was the first since 2013’s “Magna Carta, Holy Grail,” is a 10-track mini-odyssey of introspection and newfound maturity, which frequently addresses his emotional shortcomings in his relationship with Beyoncé.

Key lyrical parts of the song include;

His apology to Beyonce for his past “womanizing” and claims the birth of their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, five years ago made him see the error his ways.

He also reveals that the couple’s new twins, whose names or date of births have yet to be confirmed, were naturally conceived.

Jay Z raps: “I apologise, often womanise/Took for my child to be born/See through a woman’s eyes/Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles/Took me too long for this song/I don’t deserve you.”

Another verse includes the lyrics: “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do.

“Said ‘don’t embarrass me’ instead of ‘be mine’/That was my proposal for us to go steady/That was your 21st birthday.”



He also admitted that his pursuit of Beyonce may have been led by ego rather than his heart when he and his future wife first became exclusive. Despite their 12-year age difference, Beyoncé has evidently always been the more mature half of the relationship.

“And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do/If they ain’t look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame.”



With the recent addition of twins to the Carter family, Jay-Z may have come to realize that he had to sit up and has started making amends in public.

Elsewhere in the song, Jay Z references Halle Berry’s ex husband Eric Benet, who was rumoured to have cheated on her, rapping: “You almost went Eric Benet/Let the baddest girl in the world get away.”

Jay Z has described 4:44 as the “most powerful” song he’s ever written.

“It’s the crux of the album, just right in the middle of the album,” he said. “I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 AM, to write this song.

“So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

In another song, the 47-year-old gives a shout out to ‘Becky With The Good Hair’, the mysterious woman who was mentioned on Beyonce’s 2016 visual album Lemonade, prompting all the unconfirmed cheating speculation in the first place, The Daily Sun UK reports.

It’s the response that fans of both artists have been waiting for since Beyoncé released her groundbreaking visual album “Lemonade” in April 2016, which hinted strongly at Jay’s long-rumored infidelities.

Well…It seems the new album has some potential gold mines for social media discussions

