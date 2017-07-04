Confirmation: Magu Not Last Nigerian Angel, Failures Are Not Promoted - Dino Melaye - The Herald Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye has bashed the Presidency over the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The Senate had failed to confirm his appointment as the Chairman of the anti-corruption body but the Presidency have not brought another name or removed him from the position.

However, Dino Melaye does not find the development healthy and has likened it to disrespect, describing it as ‘abominable.’

The Senator representing Kogi West, spoke at plenary session today, adding that Magu is not the last angel left in the country to still continue in his acting capacity at the EFCC after his rejection by the lawmakers.

“Mr (Senate) President, it is time for you and this Senate to act. Democracy will continue to be government of the people, for the people and by the people,” Dino Melaye said.

“I am moving a motion that it becomes abominable for you to even read another confirmation request from the executive.”

According to Melaye, “Magu is the not the last Nigerian Angel, they should bring another person, we will examine him.If he is qualified, we will pass him.

“But once you are not passed, you cannot be promoted. His (Magu) mates are area commanders and DPOs, he can serve this country in another capacity.”

