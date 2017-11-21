Confused lady cries out as jobless lover proposes to her with an ear ring

A confused lady has cried out on her social media platform, seeking for advise as her jobless boyfriend of three years proposed to her with an ear ring.

According to the lady, she had shouldered the financial burden in the relationship hoping that her lover would gain employment and become financially dependent.

She revealed that after three years and he was still unemployed, she was forced to move on with her life as suitors started to come for her hand in marriage.

The young man who is said to be in love with her, bought the earring to engage her to either wait for him or take a decision to move on.

See her post below:

