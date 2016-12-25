 Confusion As Church Mistakenly Prints 2Pac's Lyrics In Carol Hymn Book - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Confusion As Church Mistakenly Prints 2Pac’s Lyrics In Carol Hymn Book

2pac-all

Members of a church in Sri Lanka have been thrown into confusion after their carol hymn book was discovered to have contained profanity in the form of 2Pac Shakur’s rap lyrics.

Members present at the 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival at the city’s Nelum Pokuna Theatre discovered this during the largest Christmas carol service held in the church located in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo.

According to the members, 2Pac Shakur’s ‘Hail Mary’ rap lines were printed in the hymn book in place of the 15th century Catholic prayer.

church-2pac-lines

The hymn which was supposed to read: “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee/blessed art thou amongst women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb” through the mix-up read: “I ain’t a killer, but don’t push me/Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to gettin’ p****” and “…Mama told me never stop until I bust a nut/“F*** the world if they can’t adjust, it’s just as well, Hail Mary.”

