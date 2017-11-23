Constitution amendment will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, says Gov. Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday said the proposed constitutional amendment process, on completion, would help in strengthening the nation’s democracy.

Akeredolu said this when receiving members of a group — Friends of Democracy on the Proposed Constitutional Amendment– in his office, in Akure.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, said that the proposed amendment, if passed into law, would enhance good governance and strengthen the system.

He called for amendments that would strengthen the judiciary, particularly on pre-election matters, to fast track justice delivery system.

The governor stressed the need for the public to be involved in the amendment through the engagement of the State Houses of Assembly, for true federalism to be achieved.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Sen. Olorunimbe Mamora, said that 23 proposed constitutional amendments had been passed by the National Assembly for consideration.

Mamora said that the group was to ensure state governments were carried along in the constitution amendment process.

Some of the proposed constitutional amendments border on the issue of local government financial autonomy, strengthening of governance institutions, financial autonomy for the Houses of Assembly and presidential assent to bills.

Others are issue of immunity for lawmakers, authorisation of expenditure, and time for submission of ministerial and commissioners nominees and their portfolios, to enhance efficiency of Houses.

Also proposed for amendment are constitutional provisions relating to determination of pre-election cases and strengthening of the judicial system to fast track justice delivery, among others.

He said the team’s visit to the South-West geo-political zone of the country was to engage the governors and the State Houses of Assembly on the process.

Mamora said the members of the team had visited Ogun, Oyo and Osun states.

He said that other members of the team were assigned to visit other geo-political zones of the country.

