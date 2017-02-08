How consumption of Ponmo could kill you- Study - The Herald Nigeria

Recent health studies have shown that colorectal cancer is a major cause of mortality throughout the world and it accounts for over nine per cent of all cancer incidences.

It is the third most common cancer type worldwide and the fourth most common cause of death affecting men and women almost equally.

Giving the warning in Lagos, the Chief Medical Personnel, Niola Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Adedapo Osinowo said fatty meals should be consumed in moderation for the good health of all.

“All fatty meals should be eaten in moderation but if you eat these assorted meats every day, I am sad for you. You can eat them but not every day. Abodi is the rectum and shaki is the stomach’ he said.

He continued to say, Ponmo is a risk factor for cancer too.

“These parts are risk factors for cancer because of the way they are prepared, they tend to produce harmful substances that can cause cancer. Their preparation is responsible for this. What is important is to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables to increase antioxidants in the body.”

Furthermore, Osinowo warned against the consumption of smoked fish, saying the problem is the toxic substance produced by the smoke.

He listed other risk factors for colon cancer to include; increase in age, family history, diets lacking fruits and vegetables, obesity, alcohol, sedimentary life style among others. Expressing worry that colon cancer is a silent disease, he advised that people should stay away from alcohol consumption and smoking.

“Smoking is associated to all cancers and disease”.

