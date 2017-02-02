Contribute to infrastructural development, Fashola tells surveyors

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) said that surveyors have important role to play in the efforts of the present administration to develop nation’s infrastructure.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, works and Housing, Mr Abubarka Magaji, said this at the induction of 345 newly qualified surveyors on Thursday in Abuja.

“You have joined a profession which plays very important role in the efforts of the present administration to diversify our nation’s economy and develop our infrastructure.

“Your contribution is critical in providing infrastructural facilities which are key to sustainable national development.

“The Federal Government is commitment to create enabling environment for your meaningful contribution to the development of the nation,’’ he said.

He stressed the need to fill the gaps in the provision of infrastructure as well as development of other economic sectors.

Fashola called on the new surveyors to be fully prepared to learn the profession through hard work, passion and working closely with their senior colleagues.

“No doubt surveying is a dynamic profession which enables you to sharpen your skills by continuous practice;

“It is also a unique profession in the sense that it connects you with many other professionals including urban planners, architects, lawyers among others,’’ he said.

The minister urged the surveyors to take advantage of the opportunities the profession offers to become not only responsible but also to contribute immensely to the development of the nation.

He called on them to be of good conduct in both their personal endeavours and in the profession, adding that they should align with the current tempo of the administration to change the fortune of the country.

The Registrar, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SUCON), Mr Suleiman Hassan, said that there were a lot of demands for the surveying products in Nigeria more than ever before.

Hassan said that the profession could only be grown and sustained through ethical practices, saying that they should always leave good impression for their clients about them and the profession.

Mr Udomessien Etim, one of the inductees said that he was so happy to witness his induction as a surveyor, adding that it has been his heart desire since he gained admission into the university

He pledged to stand by the oath he took and to work with dignity and not to compromise the standard of the profession. (NAN)

