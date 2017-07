Controversial Kemi Olunloyo, the daughter to a former Governor of Oyo State, has announced that he would contest for Nigeria’s number one seat in 2023.

Kemi who was recently released from prison over a libelous charge on the Liberation Ministries, took to her Instagram page to announce that she would be vying for the Presidency in 2023.

“Today I announced my intention to run for the @NGRpresident in 2023. A grassroots restructuring campaign,” she wrote alongside a picture.

See post below….

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment