Convert To Islam In Exchange For Protection - Muslim Gang Tells Adam Johnson - The Herald Nigeria

Former Sunderland FC footballer and convicted sex offender, Adam Johnson has been told to convert to Islam in exchange for protection in prison.

According to report, the former sex offender who was caught on tape some months ago bragging about molesting an underage girl was offered protection in prison by the Muslim gang on the condition that he joins their faith and belief.

The British player was reportedly offered the protection bargain after some persons threatened to slash his throat in jail.

Sources revealed to Daily Star that the former footballer has since the threat been spotted praying but is yet to make final decision on joining the religion.

One of the sources said: “At first he was unwilling to take up the offer because he thought he was going to get a transfer out of Moorland, but that’s a non-starter.

“Now it looks like he is having second thoughts because he doesn’t have any friends who are tough enough to watch his back and prison can be a very lonely place if someone is out to get you.”

Adam Johnson following the threat on his life behind bars was reported to have pleaded to be moved from his holding jail in Moorland Prison, South Yorkshire, but his request has been rejected.

