Coordinator seeks increment of corps members’ monthly allowance

The Coordinator of the National Youths Corps Service (NYSC), Sokoto State, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has advocated the increment of the monthly allowances to corps members in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar spoke in Sokoto on Friday shortly after paying a courtesy call with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

NAN, however, reports that the coordinator and his management team met the sultan behind closed door, alongside other senior councilors.

” The present allowance of N 19,800 to each corps member per month is no longer enough considering the prevailing economic situation in the country.

” I will not make any specific suggestions in this direction, but I strongly support increasing it immediately,” Abubakar said.

The coordinator further suggested the review of the monthly allowances paid to the corps members anytime the national minimum wage is reviewed in the country.

He also kicked against calls for the scrapping of the scheme, saying that it bolsters national unity, curb poverty and youth restiveness.

Abubakar said that he was at the palace of the sultan to pay homage and seek his royal blessings.

”The sultan is a national Father and he is a symbol of national unity.

”He has also assured us of his sustained support to ensure the success of the scheme,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir has assured the NYSC officials of sustained support and adequate security.

Speaking while receiving the NYSC coordinator at the Police Headquarters, on Friday, Abdulkadir averred: ”The command owes it a duty to ensure that the scheme succeeds.

” We will continue to accord priority to the security of corps members across the state,” he added.

Earlier, the coordinator had assured that the scheme would do everything humanly possible to sustain cordial relationship between it and the command.

According to him, the police is a critical stakeholder in the NYSC scheme and this relationship will be further galvanized. (NAN)

