Corpers to plant 3,534 trees in Jigawa-NYSC coordinator

Mr Michael Omolo , the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa, says members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state will plant 3,534 trees to boost the fight against desertification.

Omolo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Dutse during the NYSC tree planting campaign.

He said that 1,767 corps members were deployed to the state, adding that each corper was expected to plant and nurture two threes during the service year.

The coordinator said that apart from checking desert encroachment, planting trees around the environments would reduce global warming.

Alhaji Idris Umar, Jigawa Director of Environment who spoke, commended the NYSC for the initiative.

He said that it was a good development, as Jigawa was among the 11 frontline states in the country that are facing desert encroachment.

Umar announced that Jigawa has planted about five million seedlings aimed at checking desert encroachment.

He stressed the need for tree planting, adding that it helps in addressing climate change and global warming, among others.

“Trees beautify the environment, it is hoped that before 2020, Jigawa will be covered with vegetation,” he said. (NAN)

