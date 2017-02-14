Corruption Alert! Buhari's Signature Forged To Sell $19m Crude Oil To China - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature has been allegedly forged in order to sell $19 million worth of crude oil in China according to a House of Representatives member, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma

Agbonayinma also accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of gross corruption while appearing on Channels TV.

“In this letter here, this is not President Buhari’s signature but it was forged by our people – by Nigerians who wanted to sell the crude in China worth about $19 million,” he said.

“I tell you the truth, the .Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is also aware. We are working day and night to also do what is needed to get it right because he (the AGF) is the custodian of the laws in the nation.

“So, I’m saying I must tell you that the corruption in this country didn’t just start yesterday. It is a cancer, and to cure cancer, you need a radical approach getting the radical approach in this case means you have to step on peoples’ toes, which might affect those that are probably close to you.

“What is important is the ability to have that willingness to commit to the fight against corruption. This is not something that is new. As a matter of fact: this is a copy of the letter in which President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature was forged to defraud Nigeria.

“My dear Nigerians, this time I would like you to support the National Assembly when people want to divert attention from what government is doing by pushing up negative issues to the fight against corruption. Let’s give credit to Mr. President in the war against corruption.

“So as the National Assembly, we must do our part as well. Doing our part does not mean Nigerians should be kept in the dark? Nigerians must know exactly what is going on. What has happened to their money? The money that belongs to this nation belongs to you; it belongs to me,” he added.

