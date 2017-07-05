Corruption Fight: AU Endorses Buhari To Champion Cause - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has been endorsed by African Leaders to champion the cause of anti-corruption fight.

The resolution was arrived at on Tuesday by African Leaders at the end of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU in Addis Ababa.

The endorsement comes after the heightened fight against corruption in the country championed by the president, Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London on medical grounds.

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead the African Union summit scheduled for 2018 entitled: “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

The Nigerian Foreign Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, who gave a synopsis of the summit while addressing newsmen stated that the endorsement was in recognition of the President Buhari administration’s commitment and glowing success in the fight against corruption in Nigeria and globally.

