Corruption: Magu tasks CSOs to educate Nigerians to stop celebrating looters

Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has called on civil society organisations to create awareness on the dangers associated with corruption in the country.

He made the call at an interactive session with representatives of various CSOs in Kano on Friday.

Magu said there was urgent need for civil societies to create avenues of educating and enlightening people on the ills of corruption.

“Let us put our heads together to fight corruption by creating awareness to stop people from celebrating looters of public funds.

“The EFCC does not have monopoly of fighting corruption, because it is a collective fight for the survival of Nigeria as a nation,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to fight corruption and urged Nigerians to support the crusade.

According to him, the interactive session is aimed at identifying and fashioning out strategies to ensure the success of the the crusade.

“We need determination, commitment and individual will to free the country from corruption and ensure sustainable development in the country.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Ado Minjibir commended the commission for initiating the sensitisation programme.

“With the new initiative the fight against corruption and all other corrupt practices will succeed in the country,” he said, and urged civil societies to support the EFCC achieve its mandate. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment