Cost of contesting election in Nigeria high – Oshiomhole

Hajiya Aisatu Oshiomhole, the mother of former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday advised politicians to restructure the political scene and reduce the high cost of contesting election.

Oshiomhole gave the advice in Iyanmo when Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Estako West Local Government Area visited her over her son in-law, Malam Momodu Yakubu’s death.

She said that to check corruption, which had been identified as a major cause of under-development in the country, only people with great ideas and integrity should be elected into office.

Oshiomhole said that those who spend so much to get to power, employed every means to recoup the funds spent before thinking about development.

She also called on the electorate to shun the habit of requesting for money before voting for a candidate, saying that such act made them lose the right to demand for accountability.

The former governor’s mother congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy on the recent Supreme Court victory and prayed God to give them the wisdom to continue the development of the state.

She also used the occasion to extend appreciation to her son, Adams, who ensured that she got the best medical attention when she fell ill recently.

Earlier, Shaibu had said that the leaders were at Iyamo to commiserate with the mother of the former governor over the demise of her son-In-Law as well as check on her well-being after her long medical vacation.

He described late Yakubu, who was also the Chief Imam of Iyanmo, near Auchi, as an honest and detribalized leader who always had the interest of his people at heart.

He urged other party leaders to emulate the late Yakubu in ensuring that they formed a united front to attract development to the area. (NAN)

