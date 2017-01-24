Court adjourns NNPC’s suit till March 2

The National Industrial Court on Tuesday adjourned till March 2, the continuation of hearing in the suit filed by Mr Gbenga Komolafe against the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Komolafe, a former employee of the corporation, had sued the NNPC over its failure to pay his retirement entitlements since his exit in April 2016.

The claimant is also asking for damages for being exposed to some form of financial constraints as a result of the unpaid entitlements.

He also prayed the court to award 10 per cent interest on the judgment sum beginning from April 2016 until the final determination of the suit.

The Judge, Justice Edith Agbakoba, adjourned the case after the respondent’s Counsel, Mr Solomon Umoh (SAN), moved an application to file the defendant’s statement of defence.

“My Lord, I move in terms of the motion papers in order not to waste the time of the court,” he said.

The claimant’s counsel, Mr Deji Morakinyo, did not oppose the application. (NAN)

