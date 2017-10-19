Justice Bello Kawu of FCT High Court, Kubwa, on Thursday ordered defence counsel, Mrs Hajaratu Ade, to pay N10,000 as cost to other counsel in a case of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Ade is representing Mr Gambo Bala and Cornelius Agenyi, two of the four defendants in an N8 million alleged fraud case, filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

The other defendants are Dr Felix Nwokocha and Civil Awareness and Economic Empowerment Initiative, an NGO.

Kawu said the order for cost was made against Ade for stalling the matter.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Kawu, who frowned at Ade’s deliberate attempt to stall proceedings in the matter, ordered her to pay N10,000 as cost to other lawyers in the matter.

The judge said it was incomprehensible that Ade would deliberately refuse to serve counsel in the matter with necessary processes as she promised at the last adjourned date.

He said that although none of the counsel asked for cost, “the court has the right to award such if it deems it necessary.”

Kawu, nonetheless, granted Ade’s request for adjournment to enable her properly serve the other counsel with court processes.

The judge adjourned the matter until Nov. 9 for continuation of hearing.

In the suit, the EFCC alleged that the defendants, on July 24, 2014 in Abuja, in custody of N8 million deposited by Yishol Investment Ltd. for the procurement of a bank guarantee, misappropriated the fund. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

