Court dissolves marriage as husband abandons wife 2 weeks after marriage

An Aba-la-Ohazu Customary Court in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia has dissolved the marriage between one Juliet Igwe and her husband, Chibuzo, over abandonment and irreconcilable differences.

Juliet, the petitioner, told the court that her husband abandoned her after only two weeks of marriage and went back to Gabon where he resides.

She told the court that her husband took her to his home town and after two weeks of co-habiting asked her to go back to her father’s house and engage in a vocation.

Juliet said that her father rejected the idea and reported her husband to his foster father, one Pastor S.K. Ogbonna, who took her in.

The foster father, he added, later asked her to return to her father’s house since her husband was no longer interested in the union.

Juliet said that they married on Dec. 29, 2015 under the native custom and tradition in Akpugo, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

She also told the court that since the second week of January 2016 when her husband abandoned her , he had not shown concern for her inspite of being told she as pregnant.

Juliet prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and grant her continued custody of her 10- month-old child pending when he would come of age.

Although Juliet was present in court without a lawyer, Chibuzo was absent and had no legal representation.

Giving his ruling, Senior Magistrate, Diamond Olewengwa, said Chibuzo’s refusal to stop the planned dissolution indicated that the parties had consented to severing the union.

He said that the marriage, having broken down irretrievably as a result of lack of love and care, denial of sex, irreconcilable differences and abandonment, stood dissolved.

He granted Juliet the continued custody of their son until maturity, adding that Chibuzo had the right to see his son whenever he wished.

The judge also ordered Chibuzo to collect his N50.00 bride price through the court registrar and to pay Juliet N30,000 monthly as upkeep allowance for their child.

Olewengwa further ordered him to pay Juliet N200, 000 in bulk for nursing the baby from birth till date since he never offered support since the marriage was contracted.

He said that the parties were free to remarry and enjoined them to maintain the peace.

The ruling of the court, he added, should be communicated to the foster father of Chibuzo to ensure compliance with the judgment.(NAN)

